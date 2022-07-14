'My Better Half': Lalit Modi Hints at Relationship With Actress Sushmita Sen

IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Kumar Modi on Thursday tweeted photos of him with actress Sushmita Sen, calling her as his ‘better half’.

The 56-year-old Indian business has just returned to London after a long holiday in Maldives and Sardinia. He took to twitter to share that he is ‘over the moon’ with his ‘better half’, Sushmita Sen.

Modi wrote, ‘Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.’

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The former IPL chairman founded the Indian Premier League in 2007. He ran the tournament for three years until 2010. Modi also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008–10 and was the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005–10.

In April 2010, Lalit Modi was suspended by BCCI on various charges after being accused of a wide range of financial impropriety, from rigging bidding deals related to the IPL, offering bribes, betting and money laundering. The businessman the shifted to London, where his wife lived.

Journalist Boria Majumdar, in his book on Lalit Modi, said, “Lalit, who was riding high on success, failed to see the writing on the wall and suffice it to say became a victim of his own success in the long term. In fact, for him these things were a necessity. Glamour and opulence were at the very core of the league’s existence and for Lalit, his actions were integral to making the IPL what it had turned out to be.”

