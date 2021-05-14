My Boys Played Tough Cricket in Tough Times: Ravi Shastri Proud & Fond of 'Bindass Bunch'

Ravi Shastri has been super impressed with the way Team India came back in Test cricket. It was an amazing turnaround for the Virat Kohli and his men who knew that the ICC had changed the point structure especially introduced in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of almost all cricket matches across the world. “Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch,” he added on Twitter.

This 🇮🇳team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch pic.twitter.com/StzcsexCRF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 13, 2021

India’s turnaround actually begun in Australia later last year where they started the four match series on a horrendous note, losing to hosts the first Test. They were shot out for their lowest ever Test score of 36. But then they came back and win the second Test at MCG, drew the next at SCG before turning the tables at Brisbane.

Meanwhile Team India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday. India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches. Virat Kohli’s men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

England (109) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108), who are down to fourth now.Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth.South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).

