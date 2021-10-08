My brother is taken: Malti reacts to brother Deepak Chahar’s engagement

Deepak Chahar did not have a very good outing on the field in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League, which was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, October 7. However, off the field, the seam bowler shared a very special moment with his girlfriend as he asked her to marry him after the conclusion of the match.

After the match between Chennai and Punjab ended, Chahar was seen walking towards the stands. After that what happened melted everyone’s heart as he went down on his knees to ask the love of his life to marry. The duo was also seen hugging each other after she said yes and now the videos and photos of the same are getting viral on the internet.

Chahar also shared a couple of pictures and videos of their special moment on his official Instagram page.

“Picture says it all. Need all your blessings,” Chahar wrote in the caption box of the picture.

Chahar’s sister Malti was among the first few to like and comment on the post. “God bless you both,” she wrote.

“Special Moment,” Chahar captioned the video on the Facebook-owned platform. He also added a red-heart emoji in the post.

Reply to the post, Malti wrote, “And, she is shivering.”

Following the incident, Malti on late Thursday night also shared a picture of Chahar with his future wife, detailing her followers about her.

“And my brother is taken! Lo mil gayi bhabhi,” she wrote in the caption box of the post. She also further said that her name is Jaya Bhardwaj and clarified that she is not a foreigner and she hails from Delhi.

The official Insta handle of the Chennai-based team also congratulated the happy couple by sharing a photograph of them.

“Cherry-picking moment of the day,” CSK wrote.

Meanwhile, in the match between Punjab andChennai match, chasing a modest total of 134 runs to win, Punjab Kingswon the match by six wickets and seven overs to spare to keep their playoff hopes alive.

