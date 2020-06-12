Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

My Brother Reassured me That he Operated From a Place of Love, I Believe Him: Darren Sammy

The former West Indian skipper took to twitter reveal that he had had ‘interesting conversation’ with one of the guys and they are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives.

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Darren Sammy

After seeking apology from his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates who, as Sammy alleges were involved in casual racism during his time with the franchise in 2013 and 2014, the former West Indian skipper took to twitter reveal that he had had ‘interesting conversation’ with one of the guys and they are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle Backs Darren Sammy, Says Never Too Late to Fight for Right Cause

Taking to twitter Sammy wrote, “I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him.”

ALSO READ: Ishant's Instagram Post From 2014 Confirms Sammy’s Allegations of Racism Sammy’s allegations, after he realised the word used for him by his SRH teammates was a racial slur, gained relevance with the ongoing protests in the US over the killing of an black man George Floyd at the hands of the police. After Sammy’s took to social media national teammates Darren Bravo and Chris Gayle to came out in support of the allrounder opening about the raging issue of racism and called for "respect and equality" for black people. Furthermore, a 2014 post from Ishant Sharma calling Sammy ‘kalu’ resurfaced compounding the issue. However, no official statement was released by the SRJ management nor by any of the players Sammy had accused. Though, a few SRH players at that time including Parthiv Patel, Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan denied the accusations. He further went on to clarify that he is not condoning what was said to him but is taking this opportunity to educate in reply to a tweet from actress Swara Bhasker. ALSO READ: 'Just Learnt What 'Kalu' Meant & I'm Angry' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in Sunrisers Hyderabad Days

