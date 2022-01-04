'My Buddy After Keto Diet': Ravindra Jadeja Shares Hilarious Pictures he Recovers From Injury

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is working towards regaining full fitness after an injury ruled him out of India’s ongoing tour of South Africa. Jadeja was part of India’s Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand last year and played in the opening match in Kanpur which ended in a draw.

However, he picked up an injury during the Test and was later confirmed to have swollen forearm that ruled him out of the next match in Mumbai which India went on to win. Subsequently, he didn’t make the cut for the South Africa tour either.

Away from the limelight, the star cricketers is working on his fitness and on Tuesday, shared a hilarious post on his Twitter account. He shared a couple of pictures posing with a model of a human skeleton, referring to it as his ‘buddy’.

‘My buddy after keto diet,’ wrote Jadeja alongside the two pictures.

My buddy after keto diet ☠️ pic.twitter.com/kWi01nUomp— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 4, 2022

Apart from Jadeja, the Indian team in South Africa is also missing the services of their Test vice-captain and opener Rohit Sharma who has a hamstring injury. The duo will also not be part of the three ODIs against South Africa that follow the ongoing Test series which India currently lead 1-0.

In Rohit’s absence, who is the white-ball captain, KL Rahul has been given charge for the series slated to get underway later this month. Rahul, meanwhile, has already made his captaincy debut for India in the 2nd Test vs South Africa in Johannesburg with regular skipper Virat Kohli out due to back spasms.

The BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma in a recent interaction with the media confirmed that the team management is looking to groom Rahul as the future India captain.

