My childhood hero and inspiration: VVS Laxman leads wishes as Sunil Gavaskar turns 72

From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman, the cricket fraternity extended their greetings to Sunil Gavaskar as he turned 72 years old.

Wishes poured in from all over the world as legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turned 72 on Saturday. Extending his greetings to Gavaskar on his special day, veteran Indian cricketer VVS Laxman called him his “childhood hero and inspiration". “Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai," Laxman wrote on Instagram.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also gave his regards to Gavaskar. “Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched. Wish you great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar," Jay Shah tweeted.

BCCI also wished Gavaskar on his birthday by sharing a snap of ‘Little Master’ on its official Twitter page.

“1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests Here’s wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," BCCI captioned the post.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also celebrated Gavaskar by sharing a comical video of the Indian great on Twitter.

“Chal Phut. This is what the great Sunil Gavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out. Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye,” Sehwag captioned the post.

Sachin Tendulkar also marked the special day by posting a video on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday, Gavaskar Sir. Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness,” Tendulkar captioned the video on the microblogging site.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) wrote, “The first man to cross 10000 runs in Tests, First man to hit 30 centuries in Tests, 1983 World Cup winner Happy Birthday to India’s ‘little master’, Sunil Gavaskar"

Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs and scored 10,122 and 3092 runs respectively.

