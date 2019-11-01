My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has said that his comments on actress Anushka Sharma - who is married to India skipper Virat Kohli - were made in jest and that the "entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily".
"I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill," Engineer told Republic TV.
"Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer," he added.
On Thursday, Engineer had claimed that he saw selectors "getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea" during a 2019 World Cup match, also calling the committee a "Mickey Mouse Committee".
"I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea," the former India wicketkeeper had told The Times Of India.
In response, Anushka had uploaded a strongly-worded statement on Twitter.
“My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am a part of closed-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding out facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet, I kept quiet," she said in the statement, adding that she is making the statement so as to ensure her name doesn't get dragged into further controversies.
Engineer's comments also drew criticism from chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.
"I feel sad for someone deriving sadistic pleasure out of indulging in petty talk, thereby demeaning & disrespecting the selectors and wife of Indian captain through false and frivolous allegations," Prasad told PTI on Thursday.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer
Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has said that his comments on Anushka Sharma - who is married to India skipper Virat Kohli - were made in jest.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post
Cricketnext Staff | November 1, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
MSK Prasad Slams Farokh Engineer for 'Petty Talk' on Anushka Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
For Virat Kohli, His Dad Was a Real-life Superhero
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NAM v PNGDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019
TBC v TBCDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings