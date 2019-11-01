Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

3rd Place Play-off: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201915:40 IST

My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has said that his comments on Anushka Sharma - who is married to India skipper Virat Kohli - were made in jest.

Cricketnext Staff |November 1, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has said that his comments on actress Anushka Sharma - who is married to India skipper Virat Kohli - were made in jest and that the "entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily".

"I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill," Engineer told Republic TV.

"Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer," he added.

On Thursday, Engineer had claimed that he saw selectors "getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea" during a 2019 World Cup match, also calling the committee a "Mickey Mouse Committee".

"I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea," the former India wicketkeeper had told The Times Of India.

In response, Anushka had uploaded a strongly-worded statement on Twitter.

“My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am a part of closed-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding out facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet, I kept quiet," she said in the statement, adding that she is making the statement so as to ensure her name doesn't get dragged into further controversies.

Engineer's comments also drew criticism from chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

"I feel sad for someone deriving sadistic pleasure out of indulging in petty talk, thereby demeaning & disrespecting the selectors and wife of Indian captain through false and frivolous allegations," Prasad told PTI on Thursday.

Anushka Sharmafarokh engineerIndian cricket teamMSK Prasadvirat kohli

Related stories

Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 7:12 PM IST

Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post

MSK Prasad Slams Farokh Engineer for 'Petty Talk' on Anushka Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | November 1, 2019, 10:25 AM IST

MSK Prasad Slams Farokh Engineer for 'Petty Talk' on Anushka Sharma

For Virat Kohli, His Dad Was a Real-life Superhero
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 6:30 PM IST

For Virat Kohli, His Dad Was a Real-life Superhero

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v TBC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more