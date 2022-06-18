'My Dino, You superstar': Pandya Lauds Karthik for his Match-winning Knock in Rajkot - See Pic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (46 runs off 31 balls) and batter Dinesh Karthik (55 runs off 27 balls) displayed fabulous batting on Friday as the hosts secured 82-run victory against South Africa in the fourth and penultimate match to level the series. Karthik and Pandya stitched a solid partnership of 65 runs to help India in reaching a defendable total of 169/6 in 20 overs. Karthik was also adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific match-winning knock.

After the match, Pandya lavished huge praise on the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer on Twitter. “Massive win. My Dino, you superstar. Bengaluru up next,” the 28-year-old all-rounder wrote in the caption.

The post soon went viral garnering over 40 thousand likes on Twitter. Fans and followers of Indian cricket also reacted to the post in comments as they expressed their love for both Karthik and Pandya.

Massive win My Dino, you superstar Bengaluru up next. pic.twitter.com/GmNRCSU1Ak — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 17, 2022

“The 2 greatest innings from Indian batsmen in T20I cricket should be Dinesh Karthik’s innings today and Kohli’s 82* against AUS during the 2016 T20 WC. Impossible to pick between the two masterly efforts,” wrote one user.

The 2 greatest innings from Indian batsmen in T20I cricket should be Dinesh Karthik’s innings today and Kohli’s 82* against AUS during the 2016 T20WC. Impossible to pick between the two masterly efforts. — Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) June 17, 2022

While another fan talked about Karthik and Pandya’s camaraderie as he wrote, “You also played fantastic, and your respect against DK showed your gentle man capability. All the best Pandya & DK.”

“Everyone wanted to sideline DK . He has been proving his potential. Great performance by DK. Keep up the good work,” read another fan’s reaction in the comments section.

Everyone wanted to sideline DK . He has been proving his potential. Great performance by DK. Keep up the good work. — P R Sampath (@PRSampath5) June 18, 2022

One user called Pandya and Karthik as the best finishing duo of the Indian team currently. “Hands down to the best current finishing duo of team India :- Hardik and Dk,” wrote the user.

Hands down to the best current finishing duo of Team India :-

Hardik and Dk — Virat (@ViratGoatFan) June 17, 2022

While chasing a target of 170, the Proteas looked vulnerable from the very beginning. Indian pacer Avesh Khan produced a stellar show to pick up four wickets as the Temba Bavuma-led side were bundled out for a paltry total of 87. With this win, India managed to script an amazing comeback in the series.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.

