'My Experience Will Help West Indies Bowling' - Dwayne Bravo Makes Himself Available for T20Is

Having hinted at a return to international cricket recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has now said he looks forward to playing T20 Internationals once again saying he is in discussion with the new West Indies management.
Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket last October to prolong his career with different franchises around the world. He last played a T20I in September 2016, after which he has been sidelined by injuries and issues with the West Indies board.
Bravo had many run-ins with the previous WICB chief Dave Cameron. He was the captain when West Indies abandoned a tour of India mid-way in 2014. Bravo, and Pollard, were left out of the West Indies squad for the World Cup 2015.
A change at the top, led by CWI chief Ricky Skerritt and a new captain and coach in Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons respectively, has made Bravo hopeful of returning to the West Indies side with the T20 World Cup looming next year.
"Yeah, spoke with the coach, the captain, the new president. So definitely it's something on the table. It's no secret that this announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes.
"Looking forward to playing international T20s only and represent West Indies again in the shortest format," Bravo told Cricketnext.
Bravo pinned his hopes on Pollard's openness as a captain to do whatever it takes to win matches for West Indies.
"The set of players have already shown good signs of producing better results than what happened in the last 2-3 years," he said. "But what I know as far as Pollard as a leader - he is passionate and someone who loves winning. He'll do anything in his power it takes to win. Let it be he has to take someone out of retirement, if it means he has to pick a young team, if it means he has to mix youth and experience, he will do whatever it takes as a captain to have the best possible XI play for the West Indies.
"He's very open minded. He always takes inputs on what type of team he wants and how they play. Same goes with the coach. What's important and makes their job much easier is they've got the backing of the board. They go in one direction and everyone travels together."
Under Pollard, West Indies swept Afghanistan 3-0 in ODIs before losing 1-2 to both Afghanistan and India in consecutive series. Bravo, with an experience of 450 T20s under his belt, saw an opportunity to guide a young and inexperienced attack in T20Is.
"A few years ago, Afghanistan was beating West Indies 2-0, 3-0... and now West Indies came here and won the series (ODIs)," he explained. "You've already started seeing signs of good change. Even though they lost the series (to India) I would say it was a good one for West Indies. Lost the series 2-1, but coming to India nobody gave West Indies a chance to even win a game. The last time they lost 3-0 or something. In the first game they scored more than 200 runs and gave India a big fight. The second one they won. The third game India dominated obviously, but West Indies also made a decent chase.
"I just think where we'll be more exposed is in the bowling. That's where my experience will come in. To help the bowlers who are already there - Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, these guys are already doing a good job. It's just a matter of all of us coming together."
Incidentally, Bravo was named one of the reserves for the World Cup this year along with Pollard. A finger injury then ruled him out of the Caribbean Premier League, after which he returned with the Global T20 in Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10. He even led his side Maratha Arabians to the title. Bravo is 36 now, but was confident his best is yet to come.
"Because of my finger injury I wasn't able to play a lot of cricket this year. I'm looking forward to 2020," he said. "I expect it to be a better year. Physically my body is in shape, I don't have a problem with fitness, I never had a problem with fitness. My talent and experience will never fade away, it will not go.
"I can't judge winning the T10 to say I'm back at my best. I will never know what is my best. I was just happy to be back on the cricket field and play cricket. Winning the T10 was another great achievement for me as a player.
"I'm not going to say I'm at my best, my best is yet to come."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'My Experience Will Help West Indies Bowling' - Dwayne Bravo Makes Himself Available for T20Is
Dwayne Bravo has now said he looks forward to playing T20 Internationals once again
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Dwayne Bravo Hints at International Comeback For Windies
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
'Champion' Bravo Leads Maratha Arabians to Maiden T10 Title
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings