My Goal is to Represent India at 2019 Cricket World Cup, Says Krunal

The all-rounder, whose brother Hardik has already made a name for himself in the international arena, was part of the Indian Twenty20 International side that beat England 2-1 in July.
While Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lead the race to be India's two frontline spinners, it won't come as a huge surprise if Krunal leapfrogs the likes of Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to find himself in the 15-man squad as the third-choice spinner. What gives him an added advantage, are his power-hitting skills with the bat in the lower order.
“My ultimate goal is to play for the country," Krunal told the official Mumbai Indians website, who he has represented in the Indian Premier League since 2016. "To play for India in the World Cup and that is the next goal to be very honest.
“I am going tournament by tournament or you can say match by match and if I do well consistently, I'll get what I want. So obviously at the end, the ultimate aim is to play the 2019 World Cup for India. I hope the way I am going, I will achieve that as well.”
The Pandya brothers have been instrumental in Mumbai Indians's success in the last few years, and Krunal couldn't hide his excitement when he got to share the Indian dressing room with his younger brother.
“It was like a dream come true for both of us,” Krunal gushed. “In the first T20I when Hardik and I shared the dressing room for India, it was a great feeling.
“It is a good feeling to be with Hardik in the Indian team. We have played with each other for Mumbai Indians too, so it’s good to play with him rather than playing against him! It is just the beginning, but the feeling was really good because from childhood you tend to dream to play for the country and suddenly when you get a call, it feels great.”
First Published: August 24, 2018, 5:25 PM IST