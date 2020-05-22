Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

My Goodness, the Speed That Akhtar Bowled in That Series: Pietersen Recalls Horrors of 2005 Series

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen recalls how a sledge by Andrew Flintoff during the ICC Super Series in 2005, fired up Shoaib Akhtar, and how it eventually led to England's downfall in the series against Pakistan later that year.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
My Goodness, the Speed That Akhtar Bowled in That Series: Pietersen Recalls Horrors of 2005 Series

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen recalls how a sledge by Andrew Flintoff during the ICC Super Series in 2005, fired up Shoaib Akhtar, and how it eventually led to England's downfall in the series against Pakistan later that year.

Talking with Pommie Mbangwa on Instagram, Pietersen revealed how pumped up Akhtar was during the series.

“[My] first proper tour abroad was Pakistan, straight after the 2005 Ashes,” Pietersen said.

“That was frightening, the speed Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that series, my goodness. We played the World Series [Super Series] in Australia a couple of weeks before that, and I remember sitting at MCG – we were the World XI and we had everyone: [Brian] Lara, [Muttiah] Muralitharan, [Andrew] Flintoff, [Graeme] Smith, [Jacques] Kallis. I was sitting there going, ‘Oh my goodness, should I be sitting here, let alone be playing in this team?'”

Pietersen saw Flintoff take on his teammate during a practice session, calling Akhtar a Tarzan.

“I remember it was quite funny – Shoaib was struggling with his knee, and he wasn’t bowling as quick. And Freddie turned to him and said, ‘Shoaib, it’s no use looking like Tarzan and bowling like Jane, buddy’. And you could see Shoaib took this to heart.”

Come the Test series, Akhtar managed to pick up 17 wickets in three Tests, as England lost the series 2-0.

“My goodness, the speed that Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that series. Oh my word, crazy. He was bowling faster at 5 o’clock in the afternoon than what he was bowling in the morning!”

Andrew FlintoffKevin PietersenOff The FieldShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more