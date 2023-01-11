'My Heartbeat Is 2': Virat Kohli Shares Cute Photo With Daughter Vamika On Her Birthday

Star India batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark his daughter Vamika’s second birthday. The former Indian skipper shared an adorable photo of himself along with Vamika.

“My heartbeat is 2,” read the caption. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. Kohli had travelled to Australia ahead of his child’s birth.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually granted him paternity leave and Kohli returned to India after leading his side in the opening Test against the Aussies. Kohli’s latest Instagram post went viral in no time as fans and followers expressed their love in the comments section.

A certain social media user expressed his feelings wholeheartedly and commented, “Cutest photo on internet today.”

Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Happy birthday Vamika, the most-awaited post.”One Instagram user lauded the talismanic Indian batter and wrote, “And my heartbeat is Virat Kohli.”

Another person branded Virat Kohli as the King and commented, “King with his little princess, happy birthday Vamika.”

Vamika’s mother, Anushka Sharma, also posted a heartwarming post to mark the little munchkin’s second birthday. The actress shared an endearing photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open,” read the caption.

A day before Vamika’s birthday, Virat Kohli showcased sensational batting to notch his 45th ODI ton against Sri Lanka. Kohli pulled off a fine knock of 87-ball 113 to guide India to a convincing 67-run triumph over the reigning Asia Cup champions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The 34-year-old’s scintillating knock comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six.

Virat Kohli had reached the three-digit mark after facing just 80 deliveries and with this, the former India skipper surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to set a historic feat. Kohli currently has nine centuries under his belt against Sri Lanka. And this is the most number of centuries claimed by an Indian cricketer against Sri Lanka. Kohli, in the first ODI, also emerged as the fastest batter to notch 12,500. He achieved this feat after featuring in 57 innings. Kohli now has 73 centuries across all three formats of the game.

