'My IPL Record is Really Good'-Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Ajinkya Rahane may be going through a lean patch, but he is pretty confident that he will earn the bucks when it comes to the IPL auctions. The top-order batter from Mumbai endured a tumultuous 2021 where he scored only 479 runs at an average of 20.82 in 13 Test matches. Pundits are gunning for his ouster; there are also reports that he may not get the BCCI central contracts. Meanwhile, speaking to Boria Majumdar, Rahane sounded confident and cited his numbers while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He recently moved to Delhi Capitals, but hardly made an impact, spending most of his time at the sidelines.

“I don’t talk about myself, but my IPL record is really good. Especially for Rajasthan Royals, I’ve played 7-8 years, did really well. I didn’t get much game time in the last 2 years, but I’m confident. For me, it’s all about playing matches, it’s all about playing consistently in white-ball cricket. So, I’m looking forward to that," Rahane told veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar on his YouTube show ‘Backstage with Boria’.

Rahane has listed himself in the INR 1 Cr price bracket. In 151 IPL matches he has played so far, he has scored 3941 runs at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 121.34. It needs to be seen if someone is really interested in the batter at a time when even BCCI is reportedly planning to drop him from central contracts. Furthermore, he added that he wants to play regular cricket which could be possible through IPL.

“I want to play cricket, this is my passion and I want to give my best. So, that is my priority. Whatever comes after that it’s not in my control. But, I want to play games regularly and keep contributing, whichever team I play for and IPL is the platform, you can express your talent and express yourself and it is the biggest platform," Rahane further said.

