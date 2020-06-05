'My Love for India Is Eternal' - Yuvraj Singh Expresses Regret for Yuzvendra Chahal Remark

Yuvraj Singh has expressed regret for his casual comment on Yuzvendra Chahal’s obsession with TikTok videos, which was widely criticised on social media.
In a chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.
While it was as casual a comment as it could get with both Yuvraj and Rohit laughing off the matter, the small clip from the conversation – roughly a month back – made its way to social media with Twitter users slamming Yuvraj for his disparaging comment.
"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people, Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.
"I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."
Yuvraj said his casual conversation with friends was misunderstood.
"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.
"My love for India and all its people is eternal."
Many twitter users had called out Yuvraj for his comments, with the hashtag Yuvraj Singh Apologise also trending on the website. A police complaint was also filed against him in Hansi police station of Hisar district, Haryana.
