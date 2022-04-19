'My Mom Has Asked me to Find a Guy': KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Gets Marriage Proposal From a Fan

Shreyas Iyer is a fast becoming a fan favourite and another example of his rising popularity came during an IPL 20222 match as he received a marriage proposal before the start of a contest. A supporter of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise which Iyer captains, was seen holding a banner which read, “My mom has asked me to find a guy so will you marry me Shreyas Iyer?”

The pic of the female fan holding the banner outside the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was shared by KKR on their official Twitter handle.

Coming back to the match, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a seven-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting contest. Batting first, the Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 217 runs.

Rajasthan’s opening batter Jos Buttler was in fabulous form as he notched his second century (103 runs off 61 balls) of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League The 31-year-old Englishman smashed 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Later, skipper Samson (38 runs off 19 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls) helped Rajasthan in posting a huge score.

For Kolkata, spinner Sunil Narine picked up two wickets conceding 21 runs in four overs.

In reply, KKR started their run chase on a poor note as they lost opening batter Narine on the first ball of their innings. Aaron Finch (58 runs off 28 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (85 not out off 51 balls) put the chase on track with a partnership of 107 runs off 53 balls. Rajasthan pacer Prasidh Krishna provided the vital breakthrough as he dismissed Finch in the ninth over of the match.

But Kolkata soon lost their momentum and there was a middle order collapse.

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal exhibited a stunning bowling display as he claimed 4 wickets in an over which included a hat-trick. This was the first hat-trick of the 15th edition of the IPL. Eventually, the 31-year-old spinner bagged a fifer to help his side in claiming a thrilling seven-run triumph against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With this win, Rajasthan managed to jump to second spot in the IPL standings with eight points from six matches.

