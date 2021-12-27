'My Money Could be Docked': Mayank Agarwal Refuses to Speak on His Controversial Dismissal

Mayank Agarwal was shaking his head and his body language right from the moment he was adjudged lbw via DRS till he reached the Indian dressing room in Centurion proved his disappointment at the call. Agarwal, the India opener, had done well, and was looking in excellent touch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa having scored 60 but his charge was cut short thanks that decision.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Agarwal was caught in the crease by one pitched on length by South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. As the Indian tried to work this away, his inside edge was beaten and the ball hit his knee roll. A loud appeal followed and after some thought, Dean Elgar, the South Africa captain, went for the DRS.

The ball, to the naked eye, seemed to be missing the leg stump. However, the tracker thought otherwise as it projected the ball to be hitting the top of leg-stump. Naturally, Agarwal was unhappy.

However, when he was asked about what he thought about the controversial call, the 30-year-old remained mum and said he cannot speak on the subject as he could end up copping a fine.

Also Read: Resolute Rahul Helps India Tick the Right Boxes

“I am not allowed to give my opinion and so I want to leave it at that. Otherwise, I will be in bad books and my money (match fee) could be docked," Agarwal said after the end of the day’s play on Sunday.

Agarwal had built an excellent opening partnership with KL Rahul as the pair added 117 runs. Rahul would go on to make a century as the tourists finished the day on a solid 272/3 in 90 overs.

Meanwhile, the opening session of the second day’s play has been washed out due to rain.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here