My Only Concern Is That There Has To Be Some Continuity: Deep Dasgupta On The Head Coach Saga In Women's Cricket

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has stated that women’s cricket in India needed some continuity and that constant chopping and changing of the coach and supporting staff will not benefit the team in the long run. Ramesh Powar was re-appointed the Head Coach of the Women’s Team after being sacked in the aftermath of a controversy with Mithali Raj post the World T20 in the Caribbean in 2018. WV Raman was in charge since December 2018 and had given good results, especially in ODI cricket while also mentoring India to the final of the World T20 in Australia in 2020 but was surprisingly removed from the position after a bad home series against South Africa in March this year.

Deep Dasgupta stated that he personally knew WV Raman and also shared a great rapport with Ramesh Powar but the only thing which mattered was a continuity in the coaching position for the national women’s team which does not seem to be the case right now.

“I Know WV from the last 20 years, I mean personally. He came in as our coach in 2001 and I have obviously a great rapport with Ramesh, obviously I have played a lot with him and against him. The only thing which strikes me as you mentioned, it hasn’t been too long with WV and whatever he has done. He has done well, my only concern is that there has to be some continuity,” said Dasgupta.

Dasgupta added that under Raman’s guidance the team made it to the final of the WT20 in Australia in 2020 and that was no mean achievement. He added that he did not quite understand the basis of removing Raman after such a short stint which was essentially marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last time Indian cricket team played a major tournament, it was the finals of the World T20. Like I said both of them are extremely close to me and I like both of them but I just wish there is some continuity. There hasn’t been much cricket (for India Women due to Covid-19) so I don’t know on what basis WV Raman was not there. You can ask the same question why Ramesh was initially sacked because he did fairly well as well. So, I just hope there is continuity now,” stated Deep Dasgupta.

Raman had earlier said that he did not wish to speak on the subject any longer as his tenure as Head Coach had come to an end. He had sent an email to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and NCA Head Rahul Dravid citing a star culture in the women’s team which was detrimental to the interest of the players.

“So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women’s cricket as my tenure has ended.. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends,” quoted Raman.

Raman had also offered his services for a roadmap for women’s cricket should the BCCI want to avail his services.​

