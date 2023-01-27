'My Phone Hanged, I Got Scared..': Prithvi Shaw on Getting Call Up for IND vs NZ T20I Series | WATCH

Prithvi Shaw was called up to the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand and ahead of the first match of the series in Ranchi on Friday, Shaw revealed his first reaction after making the cut.

In a video shared by BCCI ahead of the first T20I, Shaw revealed that he got so much of calls and messages after he was selected for the Indian team that his phone got was getting hanged.

The former India U-19 skipper recalled that the squad announcement was made late in the night, and he even got scared before realizing that he had made it into the senior side.

The 23-year-old spoke at length about his comeback to the senior side, having been absent for a long time.

“I wasn’t a part of the team for a long time. But I am happy to be back. So the team came a little late at night, around 10:30 PM or so. I saw a lot of calls and messages. My phone was getting hanged. I was like, ‘What has exactly happened?'"

Having last played for India in July 2021, the opener has been in sublime form in the domestic circuit. He recently made headlines after scoring 370 runs against Assam earlier in January.

Shaw thanked his parents, and all those who had been at his side, and kept supporting him even when didn’t go his way.

“It’s been a tough journey for me in the last 18 months. But the people who have supported me throughout my career and not since I am playing for India, but before that as well, were there," said Shaw.

The opener added, “I really like that they are standing beside me. I am really happy that even if I am not playing, they just keep supporting me. My friends, my family, my dad, and my coaches, I am really lucky to have those people in my life."

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will take on New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium looking to keep their winning momentum going.

