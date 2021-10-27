My Playing Days For South Africa Are Over, Won't Announce Official Retirement: Chris Morris

South Africa allrounder Chris Morris is clear he won’t be playing for the national team again with his last international outing coming in July 2019 at the ODI World Cup in England. Morris though says he won’t announce his retirement either as that’s now he is.

Morris, 34, has played four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is and taken 94 wickets apart from scoring 773 runs across formats. He though continues to play in T20 leagues across the globe having taken part in the recently concluded IPL 2021 where he represents Rajasthan Royals.

“My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that,” Morris told Sportskeeda.

“There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country," he added.

It seems that Morris has arrived at the decision recently as he admitted few months back the answer could have been different. “If you had asked me the same question a few months ago, I would have given you a longer answer but right now I am content with my life and my career," he said.

He also hinted that the decision may have also to do with how senior pros Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir have been ‘treated’ by Cricket South Africa.

“I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven’t spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf, Immi (Tahir) or me is something they’ve to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn’t a part of the negotiations, I haven’t been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year. So can’t really comment on what’s happening, a few stories are coming out, I know which one I can believe. It’s a touchy subject, there are so many different angles to it," he said.

