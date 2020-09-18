‘My Real-Life Doll With Her Dolls’: Gautam Gambhir Shares Daughter’s Picture On Insta

Gambhir recently took to social media site Instagram to share this picture of his daughter, Aazeen snuggled up in a cabinet displaying their dolls

Gautam Gambhir has posted a picture of a cabinet full of dolls, one of them being his own daughter Aazeen. The picture shared on Instagram on Thursday shows the toddler or the real-life doll as Gambhir calls her, lying on one of the racks of the cabinet.

Gambhir captioned the picture as: “Hey look! It’s my real-life doll with all her dolls! Cuteness overload!” It looks cute indeed.

Following the post, comments from fans started pouring in. One fan agreed with Gambhir and commented, “Oh my God! Cuteness overloaded. My (heart)!” Another wrote, “So adorable! Your daughter is also looking like a doll.” Yet another comment read, “I would also want to have that similar doll almirah for my doll.”

Born in May 2014, Aazeen is the older of the two daughters of Gambhir. The younger one, named Araiza, was born in the month of June 2017. Gambhir had married Natasha Jain in 2011.

The Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi and former cricketer keep grabbing the headlines with his opinions on his favourite sport. Like most of us, he is also looking forward to the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which starts on Saturday. The former cricketer has recently aired his views about the IPL 2020.

Appearing in a show on Star Sports, Gambhir had predicted that South African all-rounder Chris Morris will be a key player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. He believes Morris, being an all-rounder who can finish matches and can also contribute with his bowling, will bring balance to the side.

The popular tournament is being played in UAE this year in three venues. The opening match will be played between the four-time winners Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.