'My Stats Are Very Good' - Jonny Bairstow Wants to be England Test Wicketkeeper Again

Jonny Bairstow has said he wants to take his spot as England's Test wicketkeeper ahead of the three-match series against West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
'My Stats Are Very Good' - Jonny Bairstow Wants to be England Test Wicketkeeper Again

Jonny Bairstow has said he wants to take his spot as England's Test wicketkeeper ahead of the three-match series against West Indies.

Bairstow last played a Test at the Oval against Australia last year and was dropped following a poor season. In 10 Tests in 2019, Bairstow only managed two fifties for an average of 18.55.

Jos Buttler took over the gloves in the tour of New Zealand, with Ben Foakes also in the reckoning.

With competition increasing, Bairstow has said his 'keeping stats' are very good.

"Over a period of time, I’ve been really happy with my keeping," Bairstow said. “That was the part of my game which, at the start of my career, people questioned. But people have stopped speaking about it over the last couple of years. My stats are very good. So there’s no reason why that isn’t an area I want to be coming back into.

"I've looked at the stats and my stats are very good. So there's no reason why that isn't an area I want to be coming back into. Similarly, with my batting. Look, I'm not ruling anything out. I want to keep my options very much open. I'm someone who has always been positive about playing. There have always been challenges that have been asked, whether that's been keeping wicket or batting in certain position and circumstances. I'd like to think I've risen to those challenges.

"I was disappointed to lose the gloves at the time. My stats were very good and I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong with my keeping. I was getting complimented highly by people on that."

Bairstow, who was named in the 55-member training group last month, has said he's ready to put back a tough year with the bat as well.

"I’m pleased with the way my batting has been going. There have always been challenges that have been asked – whether keeping wicket or batting in certain positions – and I’d like to think I’ve risen to those challenges," he said.

"When you think about getting back in you can only be judged on your last performances and I like to think they were good. I hope they will get me back in the side as long as I score enough runs."

