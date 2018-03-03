My Ultimate Aim in Life is to Have a Sporting Culture in India, Says Virat Kohli

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
March 3, 2018
Virat Kohli. (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most competitive players in world cricket right now, and wants to win every time he dons the Indian jersey. He strives for excellence and wants the Indian team to do well in each and every match. But Kohli’s passion for sports is just not restricted to India doing well in cricket. In fact, he wants wants the country to do well in other sports too.

In an interview with Times of India, Kohli revealed that his ambition in life is to develop a sporting culture in India. He said that a vibrant sporting culture will help people follow all sports. Kohli also stated that the next decade will see a rise in interest in sports across the country.

Kohli said, “My ultimate aim in life, in general, is to have a sporting culture in India where people know each and every sport inside out; to be able to follow all sports equally. I am certainly excited about the fact that we are at a juncture where we have a chance to create that in the next 10-15 years and we foresee Goa as the hub where footballers feel, ‘if I want to become a high-class footballer in India, I need to go there and train.”

The ace cricketer went on to say that cricket is more successful in India, when compared to football, because of the lack of top-level leagues in the latter.

“It’s lack of leagues like this at a major level. There is nothing like globalising the sport. With the kind of visibility on television and the kind of access that people have, it’s creating awareness. People know Indian players. People even watched all those who played at the Under-17 World Cup. It’s all about visibility. Unless you get to show your talent, on television screens, it’s very difficult for people to start liking something.”

He added, “It happened with me as well. If our Under-19 World Cup wasn’t televised, maybe I wouldn’t have been sitting here. Our matches were televised and we got our chance to portray our talent. Then people started talking about us. The kind of visibility that the league has will play a major role.”
March 3, 2018

