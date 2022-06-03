'My Wife & Kids Helped me Stand, Went Crawling to the Game': Ashwin Recalls Paying Sydney Test Despite Injury

Ravichandran Ashwin’s courageous knock in Sydney during the Australia tour 2020-21 will go down as one of the best in Test cricket history. An injury-stricken Indian team was battling to draw the third Test against the Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts were looking to take a 2-1 lead in the series but the duo of Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari had other plans.

They teamed up to stitch a crucial 62-run unbeaten stand to save the Test match for India. Both Ashwin and Vihari garnered rich praises for their gritty batting show. However, later it was found out that both of them batted with sourness in their bodies. Eventually, they were ruled out of the final Test in Brisbane and still, India managed to script history with a 3-wicket win at the Gabba to pocket the series 2-1.

The heroics of the Test series Down Under 2020-21 is set to be presented again in the form of a web series called ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series will be released on June 16 on OTT.

During the trailer release of the same, Ashwin recalled the Sydney Test and explained the struggle he went through during and after that 39-run innings off 128 deliveries.

“We both got comfortable the instant we went in. We realised what problem we had, he could not come forward and be going on the backfoot. He was struggling from the hamstring injury. When I went to the crease I could not go forward against the fast bowlers. So, in that situation, I said we will rotate and see how this will work,” Ashwin told ANI.

“After sometimes he was facing the fast bowlers and I was facing the spinners. And with that, we batted for a couple of overs. There was solid communication between him and me we were helping each other out,” he added.

Before getting ruled out of the Gabba Test, Ashwin played the third encounter in severe discomfort. He had to take painkillers and bowl 13-14 overs on the trot. The off-spinner said the situation was so bad that he couldn’t walk on his own.

“It was surprising to me that I went bowling after the injury with painkillers. And bowled 13 or 14 over on the trot. It was so bad I was rolling on the floor because of the pain. My wife and kids helped me to stand and then the Physio came to check me. I went to the game crawling, but did my best,” he said.

Ashwin returned as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 12 wickets in three games.

