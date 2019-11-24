My Will to Win is Very Strong: Pollard After Reaching T10 League Final
West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard is on the brink of adding another feather to his cap in his franchise cricket career, as his team Deccan Gladiators entered the final of Abu Dhabi T10 League. The burly player attributes his success in shorter formats to his will to win.
My Will to Win is Very Strong: Pollard After Reaching T10 League Final
West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard is on the brink of adding another feather to his cap in his franchise cricket career, as his team Deccan Gladiators entered the final of Abu Dhabi T10 League. The burly player attributes his success in shorter formats to his will to win.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Rain? Lack of DLS Print Outs? Controversial End to Gladiators v Abu Dhabi T20 League Match
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Very Happy Playing Leagues Outside India, Might Get Into Coaching After Two-Three Years: Yuvraj Singh
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Enjoying Retired Life, Don't Want to Play Throughout Year: Yuvraj Singh
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings