'My World Has Been Rocked to Its Core' - Veda Krishnamurthy in Mourning After Losing Mother And Sister to COVID

Inside two weeks, India women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister to coronavirus. India is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of coronavirus with the country reporting over four lakh fresh cases on Wednesday alone.

Krishamurthy’s mother passed away last month while her 45-year-old sister Vatsala Shivakumar died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

Taking to twitter, Veda announced the news saying her world has been rocked to its core. “It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka My family, my world has been rocked to its core,” she wrote.

Veda has been quite active on Twitter as she is amplifying the medical requests from others through her handle. She thanked everyone for their messages and urged everyone to stay safe.

“Appreciate all the messages and prayers . My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe,” she added.

Veda has so far represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is so far and had informed about the passing away of her mother on April 24.

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her,” she had posted.

In the same tweet she had revealed her sister was also battling with the virus.

“I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda had written.

