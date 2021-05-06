CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'My World Has Been Rocked to Its Core' - Veda Krishnamurthy in Mourning After Losing Mother And Sister to COVID

'My World Has Been Rocked to Its Core' - Veda Krishnamurthy in Mourning After Losing Mother And Sister to COVID

'My World Has Been Rocked to Its Core' - Veda Krishnamurthy in Mourning After Losing Mother And Sister to COVID

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister to coronavirus.

Inside two weeks, India women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister to coronavirus. India is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of coronavirus with the country reporting over four lakh fresh cases on Wednesday alone.

Krishamurthy’s mother passed away last month while her 45-year-old sister Vatsala Shivakumar died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

Taking to twitter, Veda announced the news saying her world has been rocked to its core. “It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka My family, my world has been rocked to its core,” she wrote.

Veda has been quite active on Twitter as she is amplifying the medical requests from others through her handle. She thanked everyone for their messages and urged everyone to stay safe.

“Appreciate all the messages and prayers . My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe,” she added.

Veda has so far represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is so far and had informed about the passing away of her mother on April 24.

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her,” she had posted.

In the same tweet she had revealed her sister was also battling with the virus.

“I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda had written.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches