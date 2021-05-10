'My World Has Gone Upside Down' - Veda Krishnamurthy Pens Emotional Note to Late Mother and Sister

India women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy penned an emotional note to her late mother and sister after losing them to COVID-19. Veda’s sister Vatsala had passed away last week due to the virus. Two weeks earlier, Veda had also lost her mother, making it a tough month for the cricketer. Veda took to Twitter to pen an emotional note, saying her world has gone upside down.

India Captain Virat Kohli Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

“To my beautiful Amma and Akka,” she wrote.

“The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house, never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last minute.

Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Back Home After Completing Mandatory Isolation

“You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were all so happy, never imagined that would be our last. My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both.”

Veda urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocols, saying her family suffered despite following all the rules.

“Thanks to all the love I received.

“In the end, I would like to urge people to please follow the Covid rules and take precautions, this virus is very dangerous. My family did everything right but still virus found its way,” said Veda.

“My heart goes to everyone else going through the same situation as mine.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here