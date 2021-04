MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - 1st T20I Fantasy Tips: South Africa vs Pakistan

Pakistan outclassed South Africa to register a victory in the recently concluded ODI series. They won the series by a margin of 2-1 and the action now shifts to the T20 format. The T20I series will be a good preparation series for the two teams as they gear up for the showpiece ICC T20 World Cup in 2021.

Match Details

Date: 10th April 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Weather Report

Temperature : 26C

Rain Probability : 0%

Humidity : 40%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 70%

Spin Bowling: 30%

Analysis

South Africa were in a good position after a 1-1 draw but things started going haywire for them when their mainstays left for the IPL. With a relatively young and inexperienced side, South Africa failed to match up to the level of Pakistan. Opener Janneman Malan scored 70 runs and Kyle Verreynne scored 62 runs and made sure South Africa give a good fight in the last ODI, but that proved to be inadequate. Keshav Maharaj shone with the ball and picked up 3 wickets. South Africa have been dealt with a blow as their skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorious will be missing out on the game because of injuries. Reeza Hendricks has also pulled out because of the birth of his child. South Africa will essentially field a second-string XI in the game.

Babar Azam’s stupendous captaincy needs to be given the attention here and kept on the same level as his batting. He was the Man of the Match in the previous game after he scored 94 off just 82 deliveries. Fakhar Zaman played a gutsy knock and once again notched up a century. He bagged the Man of the Series award and is a key player of the T20I series too. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz picked up 3 wickets each and made sure Pakistan win the game comfortably.

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Henrich Klaasen (C), Aiden Markram, Jaaneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipmala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (c) , Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks

