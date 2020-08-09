Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

MyTeam11 Match Predictions for Tanzania APL T20 Fantasy Tips for league match for Sunday (Today), August 9th, 2020

Tanzania’s annual APL T20 started off with a bang as we witnessed two very close encounters on the opening day of the tournament. Simba Kings take on Royal Rhinos in the 4th match of Tanzania APL T20 tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
MyTeam11 Match Predictions for Tanzania APL T20 Fantasy Tips for league match for Sunday (Today), August 9th, 2020

Tanzania’s annual APL T20 started off with a bang as we witnessed two very close encounters on the opening day of the tournament. Simba Kings take on Royal Rhinos in the 4th match of Tanzania APL T20 tournament. Fans can look forward to another nail-biting match as both teams will look to register a victory in this match.

Match Details

Date: 9th August 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Injury Updates:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Analysis

Simba Kings are one of the strongest team in the tournament and they showed that in the first match against Buffalo Blasters as they won by 3 wickets. They have a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan leads by example for the team and he starred with both bat and ball in the 1st match.

Royal Rhinos will provide tough competition to Kings. They will be led by Vikram Rathore. Opener Jumanne Masquater, bowler Issa Safari and young leg spinner Yash Hirwania were the players who performed exceptionally well in the first match. Their team consists of some experienced players, who can pose danger to the opposition if they get going.

Both teams have played one match each. So, they will be mentally and physically prepared with ample amount of practice for the game. Simba Kings look slightly stronger team for this match due to their bunch of talented all-rounders. They are likely to win this fixture. The best captain and vice-captain options for this match will be Zafar Khan, Jumanne Masquater, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania and Mohamed Ali.

Probable Playing XI

Royal Rhinos:

Baraka Laiza, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Aahil Jasani, Seif Khalifa, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania, Safwan Annarathodika, Augustine Mwamele

Simba Kings:

Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar

Captain:

Zafar Khan

Vice – Captain:

Jumanne Masquater

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Issa Kikasi, Baraka Laiza

Batsmen: Arsalaan Premji, Jumanne Masquater, Stewart Kaduma, Zafar Khan

All-rounders: Mohamed Ali, Salmin Saidi, Ashish Kamania, Aahil Jasani, Vikram Rathore

Bowlers: Jatin Prajapati, Yash Hirwania, Issa Safari

MyTeam11SK vs RR live scoreTanzania APL 2020Tanzania APL 2020 live scoreTanzania APL 2020 live streamingTanzania APL 2020 scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more