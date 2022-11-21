N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan on Monday broke a host of records as he became the first ever cricketer in history to record five List A centuries in a row. Playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Jagadeesan continued his surreal form against Arunachal Pradesh as he first blasted a 77-ball century and then went on to set a new record for the highest ever individual score in List A history.

After scoring the joint-fastest double-century in the format (off 114 deliveries), the fastest by an Indian cricketer, he went on to clatter a mammoth 277 off 141 deliveries during a stunning assault wherein he scored 25 fours and 15 sixes.

He came agonisingly close to becoming the first player in history to score a triple-century in a one-day game but was dismissed in the 42nd over. However, by then, the 26-year-old had set a new record for the highest ever score in List A history.

The Indian batter thus broke a 22-year-old record held by Alistair Brown of England who had scored 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 to set the then record for the highest individual score in List A cricket.

Jagadeesan also went past Rohit Sharma’s record of 268 (scored in an ODI) which was the highest individual total by an Indian in the format.

Jagadeesan also shared a record-breaking partnership worth 416 runs with fellow opener Sai Sudharsan as the duo added 416 runs - the most ever for the first wicket in List A cricket.

Sudharsan himself scored 154 off 102 with the help of 19 fours and two sixes.

Tamil Nadu became the first team in List A history to score 500 or more in an innings. They finished with 506/2 in 50 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

