CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » N Jagadeesan Leads The List of Top-10 Highest Individual Scores in List A Cricket
2-MIN READ

N Jagadeesan Leads The List of Top-10 Highest Individual Scores in List A Cricket

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:29 IST

Bengaluru, India

N Jagadeesan Leads the Row of Highest Individual Totals in List A History (IPL Image)

N Jagadeesan Leads the Row of Highest Individual Totals in List A History (IPL Image)

N Jagadeesan surpassed Alistair Brown in the list of players with highest individual scores after smashing 277 off 141 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan registered his name in history books on Monday (November 21) as he stamped a new record to his name for the highest ever individual score in List A history. Jagadeesan smashed an impressive 77-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and then further went on to become the first ever cricketer to record five List A centuries in a row.

Earlier, three batters had four centuries in a row - Kumar Sangakkara in 2014-15, Alviro Petersen in 2015-16 and Devdutt Padikkal in 2020-21.

ALSO READ: N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

In his mammoth innings of 227 off 141, Jagadeesan smashed 25 fours and 15 sixes. He fell 23 runs short in becoming the first player in history to score a triple-century in a one-day game as he was dismissed in the 42nd over. However, he has made his presence felt in the cricketing world by surpassing Alistair Brown in the list of players with highest individual scores.

RELATED NEWS

Here’s a look at top 10 batters with the highest individual total in List A

PlayerRunsBallsTeamOppositionDate
N Jagadeesan277141Tamil NaduArunachal Pradesh21 Nov 2022
Alistair Brown268160SurreyGlamorgan19 June 2002
Rohit Sharma264173IndiaSri Lanka13 Nov 2014
D’Arcy Short257148West AustraliaQueensland28 September 2018
Shikhar Dhawan248150India ASouth Africa A12 August 2013
Martin Guptill237*163New ZealandWest Indies21 March 2015
Travis Head230127South AustraliaQueensland13 October 2021
Ben Dunk229*157TasmaniaQueensland18 October 2014
Prithvi Shaw227*152MumbaiPuducherry25 February 2021
Graeme Pollock222*-East ProvinceBorder19 October 1974

Jagadeesan took 114 balls to reach the 200 run-mark, the joint-fastest in men’s List A cricket as Travis Head also took 114 balls for his double ton.

Jagadeesan’s strike rate was also phenomenal during this record breaking innings. He played at a strike rate of 196.45, which is the highest for any double hundred in men’s List A cricket. The previous highest was 181.1 by Travis Head. Apart from these two batters, none in the complete list of players with double-centuries in this format have a strike-rate of more than 175.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Breaks England’s Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

The record of highest individual score by an Indian batter was kept safe with Rohit Sharma since 2014, but Jagadeesan has now surpassed him and occupied the top rank after today’s feat.

Jagadeesan’s team, Tamil Nadu also became the first team in List A history to cross the 500-mark in an innings. They registered 506/2 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy at Bengaluru.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 14:07 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 14:29 IST