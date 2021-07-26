NAC vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 26 12:30 pm IST

NAC vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Nacka vs Djurgardens IF: In the 25th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, Nacka will be up against Djurgardens IF on Monday, July 26 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The game will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Both the Group B sides have contrasting fortunes in the season thus far. Defending champions Nacka are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive defeats. They lost the first match by 22 runs match against the current opponents, before Martsa handed them a 73-run defeat in the second game.

On the contrary, Djurgardens IF started off by defeating Huddinge by eight wickets, before avenging their 2020 ECS T10 Sweden final defeat, by beating Nacka with22 runs in the following match. They currently sit at the summit spot of the Group and will be eager to continue their winning momentum against Nacka.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Sweden match between Nacka and Djurgardens IF; here is everything you need to know about the encounter:

NAC vs DIF Telecast

The match between NAC vs DIF is not televised in India

NAC vs DIF Live Streaming

The match between NAC vs DIF can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

NAC vs DIF Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, July 26 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm. The NAC vs DIF match will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

NAC vs DIF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry

Vice-captain: Zabi Zahid

NAC vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Zabi Zahid

Batsmen: Asim Bukhari, Omran Zazai, Hewad Momand

All-Rounders: Shahzeb Choudhry, Khalid Zahid, Azam Mohammad, Ryan Kingsley

Bowlers: Abdul Hakeem, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson

NAC vs DIF probable playing XI:

Nacka: Sadat Sidiqi(wk), Zabi Zahid(c), Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Shakil Jalali, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Abdul Hakeem, Hewad Momand

Djurgardens IF: Richie Robbins, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat(wk), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Pierre du Plessis, Mitch O’Connor(c), Ryan Kingsley, Zairi Baig, Liam Karlsson

