NAC vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 26 04:30 PM IST

NAC vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Nacka vs Huddinge: Nacka will cross swords with Huddinge in the 27th match of the ECS T10 Sweden tournament on Monday, July 26. The game will be hosted at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, at 04:30 PM IST.

Nacka don’t have much to show so far this season. Having lost their first two games, they are currently reeling at the bottom of the Group B points table. On the other hand, Huddinge lost their maiden game as Djurgardens thrashed them by eight wickets. However, they bounced back and defeated Marsta by four wickets in the following match. Huddinge is currently placed at the third spot on the points table.

Both sides will be looking to register a win, especially Nacka who would want to open their account against Huddinge.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Sweden match between Nacka and Huddinge; here is everything you need to know about the encounter:

NAC vs HUD Telecast

The match between NAC vs HUD is not televised in India

NAC vs HUD Live Streaming

The match between NAC vs HUD can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

NAC vs HUD Match Details

The match will be played at the on Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm on Monday, July 26. The NAC vs HUD match will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

NAC vs HUD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zabi Zahid

Vice-captain: Khalid Zahid

NAC vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak

Batsmen: Omran Zazai, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Zuwak

All-Rounders: Khalid Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Azam Mohammad

Bowlers: Abdul Hakeem, Hijrat Khan, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal II

NAC vs HUD probable playing XI:

Nacka: Sadat Sidiqi (WK), Zabi Zahid (C), Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Shakil Jalali, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Abdul Hakeem, Sadiq Sidiqi

Huddinge: Tariq Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hijrat Khan, Hameed Abdul, Abdul Rashid Khan (C, WK), Saeed Ahmed, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Imal Zuwak, Nasir Iqbal, Javaid Dawoodzai

