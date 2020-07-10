Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Nacka CC3 vs Marsta CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NAC vs MCC Dream11 Best Picks / NAC vs MCC Dream11 Captain / NAC vs MCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Nacka CC3 vs Marsta CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka Semi-Final. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 10. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

NAC vs MCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

NAC vs MCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NAC vs MCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Match Details

July 10 – 1:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

NAC vs MCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final My Dream11 Team

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ismail Zia (VICE CAPTAIN), Faheem Shah

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Zia Alozai, Zabihullah Niazy, Imran Ullah

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam (CAPTAIN)

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shah Zeb, Abdullah Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Muhammad Munir

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Nacka CC Sohail Zahid (WK), Zabi Zahid (C), Omran Zazai, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nawaz, Saeed Ahmad, Khalid Azizi, Same Zaza, Hijrat Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand.

Marsta CC Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Aweem Ullah, Asif Loan, Sweed Ullah (C), Fahad Waqas, Ajmal Raza, Kamran Ali, Zulfiqar Ali, Sohail Khan, Waqas Anis (WK).

