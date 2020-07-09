NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Nacka CC vs Spanga United CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 9, 2020

NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 9. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sohail Zahid
NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva
NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Khalid Azizi, Omran Zazai (VICE APTAIN), Faisal Azeem CAPTAIN)
NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Fayaz Ali
NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Nacka CC Muhammad Nawaz, Khalid Azizi, Samiullah Rahmani, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Hijrat Khan, Najeeb Khan, Omran Zazai, Shakil Jalali, Lemar Momand, Saeed Ahmad.
Spanga United CC Faisal Azeem (C), Tasal Saddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa (WK), Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Krishan Silva, Fayaz Ali, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Anton Don, Asanka Kalugama.
