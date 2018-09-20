Nadeem Breaks List A World Record, Delhi Register Win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Loading...
Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting, contributing to bowling them out for just 73 runs in 28.3 overs. Nadeem's final figures read 10-4-10-8. Jharkhand eventually won the game by seven wickets.
The previous best bowling effort was also by an Indian in Delhi, left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.
Nadeem also bagged a hat-trick in the match, dismissing M K Lomror (6), C D Bist (0) in the 20th over and T N Dhillon (1) off the first ball of the 22nd over.
Other Elite Group C results – Jammu & Kashmir (96 all out), Bengal (98/4 in 20.4 overs), Bengal won by 6 wickets.
Tamil Nadu (205/8), Gujarat (210/6 in 47.1 overs), Gujarat won by 4 wickets.
Elite Group B: Youngster Himmat Singh struck a half century under pressure after medium pacer Subodh Bhati's five for 24, as Delhi beat Saurashtra by five wickets in the opening group B encounter of Vijay Hazare Trophy in Delhi on Thursday.
Captain Gautam Gambhir scored 62 off 48 balls as Delhi chased a target of 238 in 46 overs. Himmat (74 off 93 balls) and Lalit Yadav (36 off 54 balls) came together at 152 for five and batted sensibly to take the home team past the target. Himmat hit five fours and two sixes, including one into the second tier, off Kamlesh Makwana. It was skipper Gambhir, who started on a positive note and gave his team the required momentum, even as Unmukt Chand and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply.
In the morning when Saurashtra batted, they slumped from 222 for four to 237 all out, losing six wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a laboured 53 off 89 balls, while Sheldon Jackson struck 62 off 78 balls.
Other Elite Group B results: Chhattisgarh (268/7), Madhya Pradesh (146 all out in 38.2 overs), Chhattisgarh won by 122 runs.
Odisha (184/9), Andhra (186/4 in 47.1 overs), Andhra won by 6 wickets.
Elite Group A: Baroda bagged their first win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy over Vidarbha, after they had lost by nine wickets to Mumbai on Wednesday. Vidarbha were cruising at 114 for no loss, but the duo of Deepak Hooda and Bhargav Bhatt picked up four wickets among themselves to put the game in the balance at 155/4.
Vidarbha were eventually bowled out for 255, and Baroda started their innings with promise with Aditya Waghmode scoring a fifty. With Baroda’s score on 151/2, rain interrupted play, and did not relent till the end of the stipulated time. As per the VJD method, Baroda were ahead by 37 runs, and the match was awarded to them.
Other Elite Group A results: Railways (187 all out), Himachal Pradesh (170/5 in 41.3 overs), Himachal Pradesh won by 33 runs (VJD method)
Maharashtra (245/8), Karnataka (107/6 in 22.4 overs), Maharashtra won by 57 runs (VJD method)
Plate Group: Manipur registered their maiden victory in domestic cricket with a 10-wicket win over Northeastern rivals Sikkim in their plate group match at Vadodara.
Medium pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam returned with excellent figures of 7-2-9-3 as Manipur bundled out Sikkim for 84 in 37.2 overs after opting to bat at the Motibaug Cricket Ground. Lee Yong Lepcha was Sikkim's top-scorer with 29 not out from 61 balls, but there were five ducks in Sikkim’s innings. Manipur wrapped up the chase in 19.2 overs with Lakhan Rawat (44 not out) and Pukhrambam Singh (30 not out) steering them to their first win after they lost to Puducherry earlier.
In another plate group match, Pragyan Ojha-led Bihar downed Uttarakhand by five wickets with 75 balls to spare, to register back-to-back wins in successive days and lead the table with eight points. Ojha's decision to field was vindicated by his attack as Uttarakhand were dismissed for 160 in 43.2 overs at the Shastri Maidan in Anand.
Anunay Singh (3/21) and Samar Quadri (3/37) did the maximum damage, while Ojha returned with tidy figures of 1/29 from his nine overs.
Opener Vineet Saxena hung in with a 127-ball 57 as wickets kept falling around him. The Uttarakhand side led by Delhi veteran Rajat Bhatia (6) could not get a partnership going in the middle.
At Nadiad, Meghalaya also made a memorable debut thrashing Mizoram by eight wickets, chasing down the 155-run target in just 27.3 overs. Punjab recruit Taruwar Kohli followed up his century the previous day, with 90 from 123 balls, while opener R Lalnukima made 34. But the rest of the Mizoram batsmen got out for single digit scores to be bowled out for 154 in 43.4 overs. Meghalaya cruised home with former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht remaining unbeaten on 95 from 90 balls, while Jason Lamare was 41 not out in their match-winning 116-run stand.

First Published: September 20, 2018, 8:52 PM IST