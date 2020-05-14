Nadeem Khan Appointed PCB's Director - High Performance
Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as the PCBs Director -- High Performance following a robust recruitment process. Nadeem was one of the 16 candidates who had applied for the role and was subsequently interviewed by Iqbal Qasim (Chairman, Cricket Committee), Wasim Akram (Member, Cricket Committee), David Parsons (Ex-Performance Director – ECB) and Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB).
Nadeem Khan Appointed PCB's Director - High Performance
Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as the PCBs Director -- High Performance following a robust recruitment process. Nadeem was one of the 16 candidates who had applied for the role and was subsequently interviewed by Iqbal Qasim (Chairman, Cricket Committee), Wasim Akram (Member, Cricket Committee), David Parsons (Ex-Performance Director – ECB) and Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings