Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming and Dream11: Both Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will be aiming for their first win of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season as they are all set to face each other on Tuesday. The Elite Group A encounter between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

Nagaland will head into the fixture after suffering a 174-run defeat at the hands of Uttarakhand in their opening Ranji Trophy encounter. The Hokaito Zhimomi-led side is now placed in the seventh position in Group A.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, were defeated by Bengal by six wickets in their last Ranji Trophy match.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh; here is all you need to know:

What date Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will take place on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh be played?

The Ranji Trophy match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh begin?

The Ranji Trophy match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-Captain: Karan Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav, Chetan Bisht

Batsmen: Yugandhar Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg

All-rounders: Karan Sharma, Imliwati Lemtur

Bowlers: Akash Singh, Nagaho Chishi, Ankit Rajpoot

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Possible Starting XI:

Nagaland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yugandhar Singh, Joshua Ozukum, Shrikant Mundhe, Rongsen Jonathan, Hem Chetri, Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Chetan Bist (wk), Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Akash Singh, Mungkham Phom

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Madahv Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Akashdeep Nath, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan

