'Naive to Think Every Team Can Play Like India' - Aaron Finch

Finch said it was crucial for the team to find the right balance rather than looking at just one formula for success.
"You look at the way India play, they're generally quite conservative in that first 10 and then really solid through that middle 30 overs where they rotate the strike, they lose minimal wickets and then load up at the back end," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I don't think it's all about going head-on and smacking it all out attack the way that England play, but I think if you can mix and match and find what best fits your batting seven. I think it'd be naïve and ignorant to think every team can play like that or every team can play like India.
There's two totally different ways to go about it but they've both been ultra-successful in the last couple of years," he added.
The Australia captain knows the task he has in hand and further said that his squad is a bit one-dimensional right now.
"I think that if you look at our line-up on paper at the moment you'd say that it's a fairly one-dimensional side in terms of attack versus workers of the ball and your traditional batsmen," said Finch.
"Not to disrespect any of the players by any stretch of the imagination but it's probably that way. And we haven't got it right for a while and that does expose you in the middle-order at times when you come up on some different wickets or a really good attack who get on top of you early," he added.
Finch added that it is something the team management will think about before their next assignment, which comes against India in two-months time.
"We have to either adapt our game plan a little bit around the way the side is structured at best, or we slightly change our personnel to fit a style we think we can win," he said.
"That's something that will come out over the next couple of months when we sit down and dig into it and find a way to get back on top of the world.
"We've got a bit over two months even until the next one-day games against India so that will be a really good opportunity to sit down and reassess and really start mapping out that process of how I think, JL thinks and the leaders think that we can be the most successful in this format," he added.
First Published: November 13, 2018, 7:39 PM IST