NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Mahmudullah XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Bangladesh Other OD 2020 will conclude on Sunday, October 25 as Mahmudullah XI will go head-to-head against in the final match of the league scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.|There is no doubt about the fact that both the teams have given their best to reach the final game of the tournament. The NAJ XI vs MAH XI outing will be an exciting one for all the fans.

The tournament, played across six intense games with three teams, will finally have a winner on Sunday among Najmul XI and Mahmudullah XI. Najmul XI have won three out of the four games they have played, while Mahmudullah XI have knocked out their opponents in two games. The two sides have met each other twice in this tournament, where Najmul XI dominated Mahmudullah XI at both ocaasions.

All matches of the Bangladesh Other OD can be watched online on FanCode.

October 25 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim

Taskin Ahmed

Mushfiqur Rahim

Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy

Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah

Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hussain

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI playing 11 against Mahmudullah XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hussain

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI playing 11 against Najmul XI: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain