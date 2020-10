NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Best Picks / NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Captain / NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Tamim XI will go up against Najmul XI, the top team, in the 6th match of the ongoing Bangladesh Other OD series today at 1:00 pm IST. TAM XI have won only one match out of the three played and lies at the bottom of the points table.

However, their only win came against NAJ XI in their last meeting in the tournament. So, NAJ XI cannot take a win for granted here and bring their best game to avenge their loss. In the last encounter, Mushfiqur Rahim played the lone warrior, scoring a century, but did not get any support from the rest of the team as they were all out for 179 in the 46th over, losing the match by 42 runs. They have taken their lesson well and have shown their resilience in matches against Mahmudullah XI. Fans can expect a tough battle here.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Bangladesh Other OD can be watched online on FanCode.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Match Details

October 21 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI captain: Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI vice-captain: Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI wicketkeeper: Irfan Sukkur

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI all-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh Other OD NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI playing 11 against Tamim XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh Other OD, Tamim XI playing 11 against Najmul XI: Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (WK), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman