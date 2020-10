NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 Best Picks / NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI I Dream11 Captain / NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Najmul XI would be aiming to form a winning streak with this match. In the third outing of the Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI will be squaring off against Tamim XI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, October 15. The match is scheduled for 1 PM (IST).

This is the first-ever edition of the three-team series. Till now the host and the guest team have only played one match each. In the only outing that Najmul XI played, they were on the winning side while Tamim XI was on the losing end. In the outing, Tamim XI lost to Mahmudullah XI by five wickets. The match took place on October 13. Najmul XI, on the other hand, beat Mahmudullah XI by four wickets on October 11.

The three teams part of the series are: Mahmudullah, Tamim XI and Najmul XI

NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Match Details

October 15 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 team for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI vice-captain: Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI wicket keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI all-rounders: Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Saif Hassan

Bangladesh Other OD, NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 prediction for Najmul XI vs Tamim XI bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Abu Jayed

NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI playing 11 against Tamim XI: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed

NAJ-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Tamim XI playing 11 against Najmul XI: Mohammad Mithun (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Tanzid-Hasan -Hasan, Mosaddek-Hossain -Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Minhajul Abedin Afridi