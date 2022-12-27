Najam Sethi And Co Just Want to Boss Around And Enjoy Being in the Limelight: Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at New PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja has lashed out at new chairman of PCB Najam Sethi and said that the entire constitution was changed to fit him in the system. After the Test series between Pakistan and England, Raja was sacked as PCB chairman and Sethi was re-appointed as the new head of the cricket board. Sethi took a jibe at Raja after taking over the charge of the PCB office. Things have got heated in Pakistan cricket as several former players were also happy with the sacking of Raja from the post of board chairman.

However, Raja opened up on the whole matter and lashed out at Sethi and the people behind him who changed the constitution of the PCB to get him in the set-up.

“To bring just one person you changed the entire constitution of Pakistan Cricket Board. I have never seen this happen in the world that to adjust Najam Sethi, you had to change the constitution," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain was also not impressed with the timing of the whole fiasco and lashed out at the current board for handling the removal of Mohammad Wasim as the chief selector.

“In the middle of the season, when teams are coming to play in Pakistan, you have done this, and then you changed the chief selector. The point is that Mohammad Wasim whether he was doing a good job or not, is a former Test cricketer, and you should have made him leave with respect," Raja further added.

Raja didn’t hold back and said that Sethi and his team have no cricketing knowledge as they don’t want the better of cricket in Pakistan.

“This Najam Sethi is tweeting 2:15am at night that Ramiz Raja has been sacked, star congratulating me. I have played Test cricket, this is my field, and it hurts to see these people from outside cricket trying to act like a Messiah. They have not come from the development or advancement of cricket. They just want to boss around and enjoy being in the limelight. These people have nothing to do with cricket and have never even picked up a bat in their lives.," the former player further added.

The 60-year-old also revealed that he wasn’t even allowed to pick his things from the office after getting sacked.

“They attacked me personally as soon as they got control of the cricket board. I wasn’t even allowed to take my stuff from the office. These 17 guys were all around the PCB office in the morning, making it seem like a Federal Investigation Agency raid," he added.

