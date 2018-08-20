Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Najam Sethi Steps Down as PCB Chairman After Imran Khan Takes Charge as PM

IANS | Updated: August 20, 2018, 9:09 PM IST
File image of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi (Getty Images)

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the country after he took over four years ago, tendered his resignation on Monday.

"I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," Sethi, who had a famously poor relationship with new PM and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, announced on Twitter.

Sethi, who was nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he wanted to make way for the new PM to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.

"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently," Sethi further said in his resignation letter.

"You have said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.

First Published: August 20, 2018, 9:06 PM IST
