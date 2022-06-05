NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction: Namibia vs Hong Kong, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ODI match, NAM vs HK match, June 5, United Cricket Club Ground

NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ODI match between Namibia and Hong Kong: The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will be the venue for the first ODI played between Hong Kong and Namibia. The match is scheduled for June 5 at 1:00 pm IST.

Experienced players like JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus and Michael van Lingen will be key for Namibia. After defeating Zimbabwe in the recently concluded T20 series, Namibia will be hoping to keep the momentum going in the ODIs as well.

Hong Kong will be relying on Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Adit Gorwara, and others to get them over the line. Both teams will be looking to start the series on a high note and gain an early advantage.

Ahead of the match between Namibia vs Hong Kong; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs HK Telecast

The match between NAM vs HK will not be telecast in India.

NAM vs HK Live Streaming

The match between NAM vs HK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs HK Match Details

The NAM vs HK match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Namibia, on Sunday, June 5, at 1:00 pm IST.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-Captain: Nizakat Khan

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Adit Gorwara

Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, Haroon Arshad

Bowlers: Muhammad Waheed, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Kinchit Shah

Namibia vs Hong Kong Possible Starting XI:

Namibia Predicted Starting Line-up: JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Louis Peters, Dylan Leicher

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Adit Gorwara, Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Muhammad Waheed

