NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Castle Lite Series 2022, April 5, 1 PM IST

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves: Namibia and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the fifth and final match of the five-match series on Tuesday, April 5. Namibia are leading the series 2-1.

Both sides have been very competitive throughout this series and will be eyeing to seal it with a win here. The team won the third 50-over match by five wickets to level the series by 1-1. The hosts cruised to a seven-run win in the first game while the second match was washed out due to rain.The visitors won the third by five wickets to level the series 1-1. The home team made a strong comeback to register a six-wicket victory.

Ireland once again failed to score a fighting total while batting first in the fourth game, as they huffed and puffed to reach 178. Gareth Delany top scored with 81. However, Mike Frost impressed with his bowling by taking three wickets in the match, but it was not enough as the hosts chased the mere total under 34 overs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland Wolves game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek, Namibia at 1 PM IST on Tuesday, April 5.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captaincy choices: Gareth Delany, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Vice-Captain choices: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Jonathan Smit

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Neil Rock

Batters: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, James McCollum

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Ben White, Michael Frost

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (WK), Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (C), Divan la Cock, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Ireland Wolves: James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephan Doheny, Shane Getkate, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (C, WK), Murray Commins, Graham Hume, Gareth Delany, Michael Frost, Ben White

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here