NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Castle Lite Series 2022 match, April 01, 01:00 PM IST

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves: Ireland Wolves will be hoping for a comeback as they will have a go at Namibia in the third One Day of the five-match series. Ireland are lagging behind by 0-1 as they lost the first 50-over game by seven wickets while the second game was washed out due to rain.

The first One Day match saw the domination of Divan la Cock as he delivered an all-around performance for Namibia. Opening the innings, the batter slammed 70 runs off 68 balls with the help of ten boundaries and two maximums. The exploits by Cock helped the host in posting a total of 253 in their allotted ten overs.

Chasing the score, Namibia were restricted to 246 runs. Divan and Mauritius Ngupita were the pick of the bowlers as they picked two wickets each. Ireland didn’t lose the game without putting up a fight. Curtis Campher and skipper Neil Rock took the team close as they scored 56 and 47 runs respectively. Ireland will hope to learn from the performance of the two batters to level the series on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland Wolves game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia at 01:00 PM IST on April 01, Friday.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Stephen Doheny

Vice-Captain - Divan la Cock

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

Batters: Gareth Delany, Jan Nicol Lofrie-Eaton, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Jonathan Smit, Divan la Cock, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Manley, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia: Ben Shikogo, Jonathan Smit (c), Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland Wolves: Neil Rock (c), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor, Gareth Delany, Josh Manley, Ben White

