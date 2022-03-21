NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Castle Lite Series 2022 match, March 21, 05:30 PM IST

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves:

Castle Lite Series 2022 will feature a three-match T20 series followed by five One Day matches between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves. The tour kickstarts on March 21, with the first T20 scheduled at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. Both the teams have picked up experienced players in the team and the fans can expect an exciting battle.

Namibia will start the T20 series as favorites as they are comparatively stronger side on paper. The team has a balanced squad at their disposal along with the home advantage. Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus, and David Wiese will be the crucial players for the team.

Speaking on Ireland Wolves, they have Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, and Shane Getkate as their key players. All the three aforementioned players form a part of the Ireland team on a regular basis and thus have a lot of experience under their belt.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves game will not telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia at 05:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - David Wiese

Vice-Captain - Gareth Delany

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malan Kruger, Zane Green

Batters: Michael van Lingen, William McClintock, Gareth Delany

All-rounders: David Wiese, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Matt Ford

Bowlers: Tangeni Lungameni, Ben White, Shaun Fouché

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia A: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Jan Balt, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouché, Ruben Trumpelmann, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

Ireland Wolves: James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Murray Commins, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Peter Chase, Ben White, Curtis Campher, Zane Green, Matt Ford

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here