NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Castle Lite Series 2022 match, March 30, 01:00 PM IST

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves: Namibia will lock horns with Ireland Wolves in the second 50-over game of the five-match series. The game will kick off at 01:00 pm IST at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday. The first One Day match saw Namibia having an upper hand as they thrashed Ireland Wolves by seven runs.

Divan la Cock led the attack for the host as they posted a total of 253 runs on the scoreboard. Cock also won the man of the match award for his knock of 70 runs. Chasing the total, Ireland Wolves were restricted to 246 runs.

The visitors gave a good fight to Namibia but a collapse of the lower middle-order paved the way for their defeat. Ireland will hope to learn from the good performance by Curtis Campher and bounce back in the second match.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland Wolves game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia at 01:00 PM IST on March 30, Wednesday.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gareth Delany

Vice-Captain - Jonathan Smit

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

Batters: Gareth Delany, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Lofrie-Eaton

All-rounders: Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Manley, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia: Ben Shikogo, Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Jonathan Smit (c), Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Ireland Wolves: Graham Hume, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (c), Fionn Hand, Josh Manley, Ben White, Jeremy Lawlor, Gareth Delany

