NAM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 22, 03:30 PM IST

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Namibia and Ireland:

The eleventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will see Namibia locking horns with Ireland. The fixture between the two group A teams is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 22, Friday at 03:30 PM IST.

Namibia and Ireland will be have to give it their allas their chances of making it to the Super 12 round are hanging by a balance. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the second stage, thus, only one spot is up for grabs in Group A. Both Namibia and Ireland have so far won just one match while losing as many games in the competition.

Namibia kickstarted their journey with a loss against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. However, the team emerged stronger and outclassed the Netherlands in their second game. Ireland, on the other hand, had a contrasting start as they defeated the Netherlands in their first game. Ireland looked in good spirit but they ended up on a losing side against Sri Lanka by 70 runs.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IRE Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for Namibia vs Ireland match.

NAM vs IRE Live Streaming

Disney+Hotstar app will stream Namibia vs Ireland match live.

NAM vs IRE Match Details

The match between Namibia and Ireland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 22, Friday at 03:30 PM IST.

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs IRE Probable XIs:

Namibia: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

