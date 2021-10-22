NAM vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Ireland Live Streaming Online

Another enthralling game of cricket awaits as Namibia and Ireland will be battling it out against each other in their last group match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams will be desperate to secure a victory as the team winning the contest will confirm their qualification for the Super 12 round.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 round, thus, only one out of Ireland and Namibia will be making it to the second round. Both Namibia and Ireland have two points each in their kitty from two league matches. However, the two teams had contrasting starts to their campaign.

Namibia were denied a good start as Sri Lanka defeated them by seven wickets. The team regrouped themselves quickly as they got better off the Netherlands in their next match to occupy third place in the standings.

On the contrary, Ireland were stunning in their first match as they outclassed the Netherlands by seven wickets. The team failed to continue the momentum as they were beaten by Sri Lanka in their next game by 70 runs. The team is now second in the standings.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Namibia (NAM) vs Ireland (IRE) start?

The much-fancied match will be played on Friday, October 22.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Namibia (NAM) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Namibia (NAM) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Namibia (NAM) vs Ireland (IRE)match?

Namibia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Namibia vs Ireland match?

Hotstar holds the live streaming rights for the match between Namibia and Ireland.

NAM vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia probable playing XI against Ireland: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland probable playing XI against Namibia: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

